CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

St. Louis County Council wants embattled health director to answer questions about new mask mandate, July meeting

Norman Transcript
 5 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday delayed a vote to confirm Dr. Faisal Khan as county health director until after they meet with him to discuss a possible new mask mandate as well as fallout from a contentious public meeting in July where he lost his composure.

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Bygones: St. Louis County commissioners to vote on plans for new jail

Hundreds of Superior residents have complained about recent property reassessments that have increased the city's total valuation from $182 million to $465 million. More than 300 residents have made appointments with the Superior Assessment Board of Review to protest the reassessments. Foreign ships have been sailing under the Aerial Bridge...
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis County issues new mask order

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Acting Public Health Director Faisal Khan on Monday issued a new county-wide mask order requiring face coverings in public places indoors and on public transportation for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals 5 and older. The new order is intended to effectively replace...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 21 Online

Public Health Officials Concerned with New Covid-19 Cases in St. Louis County.

DULUTH, Minn. — Last week alone, 600 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in St. Louis County a trend that is all too familiar for public health officials. “We are really hoping that we don’t see the increase that we did following September last year. We had a big spike in October and going through November and December,” St. Louis County Public Health Division Director, Amy Westbrook says.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Moore
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Deputy Public Health Director publicly intimidated by residents opposing schools mask mandate

This week, Kent County’s Administrative Health Officer made public threats - and attempts of violence - experienced since issuing an August mask mandate for county schools. Next door in Ottawa County, the public health officer there says she’s also been targeted. It comes at a time when Ottawa County state lawmakers declared they’re going to continue to fight school mask mandates.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wbch.com

Mask Mandate Protest at Barry Eaton Health Dept. Meeting

Individuals from throughout Barry County with their signs "UnMask our Children", crowded into the Barry County Board of Health meeting Thursday morning expressing their dissatisfaction with the Barry Eaton Health Department's mask mandate in schools. Those who spoke are demanding that the two emergency health orders that went in effect Wednesday mandating masking in schools and prescribing requirements for isolation and quarantine be rescinded immediately. Instead, they believe masking decisions should be up to parents or made at the school board level.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Pbs#Cnn#Msnbc#St Louis County Circuit#The Post Dispatch#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Free speech or free-for-all? Anti-mask, anti-vax activists dominate St. Louis County Council meetings

CLAYTON — Week after week, they have expressed skepticism about the threat posed by COVID-19, voicing opposition to any public health mandates. They’ve shared information gleaned from the internet, while repeatedly expressing deep distrust of politicians, health care professionals and the media. More than one has called for the removal of County Executive Sam Page.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

New vaccination incentives to be announced in St. Louis County today

New vaccination incentives to be announced in St. Louis County today. New vaccination incentives to be announced in St. Louis County today. New vaccination incentives to be announced in St. Louis County. Learning Disabilities Association hosts fundraiser at Brookdale Farms. How to get screened for prostate cancer. This season's flu...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kvrr.com

Commissioners approve new Cass County mask mandate

FARGO (KVRR) – On a vote of 3-2, Cass County Commissioners have reinstated a mask policy for members of the public and county employees. The mask mandate was approved Monday evening. Commissioners Jim Kapitan, Duane Breitling and Mary Scherling voted in favor of the mandate. Commissioners Chad Peterson and Rick Steen oppose the mandate.
CASS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy