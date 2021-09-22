CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Two charged for using drone to smuggle drugs into Orange County prison

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man living under a stolen identity and a female inmate have been charged with using a drone to smuggle drugs into the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange. The drone carrying the smuggled drugs was found by an inmate worker in a grass area inside the jail two days after it had crashed. The inmate worker alerted Sheriff’s deputies.

Woman charged after abandoning 5 sick puppies to tree, trespassing after being evicted

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, ACPO Investigator Denise Manino received a telephone call from Galloway Twp. Officer David LaSassa, regarding five adult dogs of what appeared to be German Shepherd / Belgian Malinois breed that had appeared to be abandoned in the woods in the area of N. Pitney Road in Galloway. Officer LaSassa stated that some of the dogs were tethered to a tree and others were inside kennels with no food or water. The dogs— that were owned by Wozniak—had been left alone for at least 15 hours according to the owner of the property. The dogs were taken to Atlantic County Animal Shelter and put on a protective hold and at that time Wozniak refused to surrender the dogs. Investigator Manino received a phone call on Sept. 21, 2021, from Officer LaSassa stating Wozniak was in custody for trespassing back on the property she was ordered not to return to, following a judicial eviction order that was signed on Sept. 13, 2021.
PETS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

