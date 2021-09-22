Two charged for using drone to smuggle drugs into Orange County prison

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, ACPO Investigator Denise Manino received a telephone call from Galloway Twp. Officer David LaSassa, regarding five adult dogs of what appeared to be German Shepherd / Belgian Malinois breed that had appeared to be abandoned in the woods in the area of N. Pitney Road in Galloway. Officer LaSassa stated that some of the dogs were tethered to a tree and others were inside kennels with no food or water. The dogs— that were owned by Wozniak—had been left alone for at least 15 hours according to the owner of the property. The dogs were taken to Atlantic County Animal Shelter and put on a protective hold and at that time Wozniak refused to surrender the dogs. Investigator Manino received a phone call on Sept. 21, 2021, from Officer LaSassa stating Wozniak was in custody for trespassing back on the property she was ordered not to return to, following a judicial eviction order that was signed on Sept. 13, 2021.

