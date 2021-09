The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested an individual for an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning. On Sept. 19 around 12:07 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to 100 block of North Melrose Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Upon officers arrival they made contact with the victim who said that he was approached by two individuals while walking to an apartment in the area. The two individuals demanded that the victim turn over several items while pointing a firearm towards him. After taking the victims property the suspects then fled the area.

