There are some new disturbing details regarding the South Haven shooter who opened fire on innocent people who were at the South Haven Pier, August 20, 2021. It was a huge tragedy that Aidan Ingalls was able to shoot a married couple who were together for decades, killing the husband and seriously injuring his wife for absolutely no reason. Ingalls took shots at others nearby on the beach and in a sailboat. The worst part is, all of this could have been prevented.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO