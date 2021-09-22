CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainability now has a seat at the IT table

By Esther Shein
TechRepublic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article79% of IT leaders are willing to pay a premium for a vendor that is pursuing and incorporating sustainability into their business model, according to CloudBolt study. IT leaders have grown an environmental conscience. Seventy-nine percent are willing to pay more green to go green and would pay a premium to vendors incorporating sustainability into their business model, according to a newly released study from CloudBolt Industry Insights.

