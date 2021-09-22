CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Creating New Categories in Kitchen Tech With Scott Heimendinger

By Michael Wolf
Scott Heimendinger was ready to talk about his plan. I’d just spent a half hour talking to the longtime culinary innovator who’d spent much of the past decade bringing some of the first consumer sous vide and steam oven products to market, and after telling me about his journey through starting a company, working for Modernist Cuisine and later Anova, Heimendinger was ready to raise the curtain on what he wanted to do next.

