Podcast: Creating New Categories in Kitchen Tech With Scott Heimendinger

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Chef/Owner Joey Macadangdang of Joey’s Kitchen. In this podcast Joey talks about what the past year and half has been like for his restaurant, the challenge of staffing throughout the pandemic, how having an efficient takeaway process in place helped when the pandemic hit, the challenges that he’s still working through, how the new Maui County vaccine requirements have had minimal impact on Joey’s Kitchen, opening his new restaurant Macadangdang Maui on October 20th, how he came up with his new menu and restaurant design, and how people can learn more about both the new restaurant opening up and the latest on Joey’s Kitchen.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO