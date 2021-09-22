HP launches cloud-based print subscription plan for hybrid work environments
The company also announced new features in its Amplify Data Insights platform at HP Reinvent. HP's newest managed print service is designed for the new hybrid workforce that is in the office, at home and everywhere in between. Paul Birkett, global head of commercial services and solutions, said HP's new Managed Print Flex service is meant to fit the new remote work reality and support people working from home.www.techrepublic.com
