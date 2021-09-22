The Untold Truth Of Boone's Farm

There are apparently some strong opinions when it comes to lettuce. Who knew this leafy green could come with so much baggage? According to Food52, the French are to blame for these complicated (one might even say arcane and antiquated) rules that have made many a home cook question how they are preparing and even eating this vital element of so many salads. Food52 shares that lettuce leaves "must" be torn up by hand and into small enough pieces for one to fit in one's mouth. They go on to warn that lettuce should "never" be chopped, sliced, or cut with a knife because it will damage the lettuce leaves and cause them to brown.

