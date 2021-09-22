The Untold Truth Of Boone's Farm
If you've ever perused the bottom shelf of your local gas station's wine department, you might have been startled to see an electric blue liquid sitting in a clear bottle with the name Boone's Farm. Now, something that hue sure doesn't look like wine, and you've probably never seen wine come in a Blue Hawaiian flavor before. However, the label proudly states that the bottle contains "apple wine product." Curious, you buy a bottle, bring it home, take a taste, and wonder how something so intensely sweet and downright syrupy could be called wine. But there's way more to this bottle than sugar and food coloring. Little do you know that Prohibition, US tax law, and murder all contributed to putting that bottle on the shelf.www.mashed.com
