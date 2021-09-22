CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingdon, TN

Chester County Cross Country wins Huntingdon Invitational Race

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Sept. 14 , Chester County Cross Country teams traveled to Huntingdon to race in the Huntingdon Invitational. The boys team walked away with a one point team victory. Carter Welch led the way for the Eagles with a second place finish followed by Garrett Robision (6th), Zach Roberts (25th), and Josh Roberts (29th). Stewart Brown made his season debut coming off an injury to seal the deal for the Eagles with a 53rd place finish. The Eaglettes were led by Julia Briggs who medaled with a 20th place finish at the race. Lilly Allen, Eden Burleson, Emma Eldridge, and Abby Sells rounded out the top 5 for the girls to finish 8th on the girls team race.

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
City
Huntingdon, TN
City
Covington, TN
County
Chester County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Eagles#Eaglettes#Al

Comments / 0

Community Policy