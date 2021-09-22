Chester County Cross Country wins Huntingdon Invitational Race

On Tuesday, Sept. 14 , Chester County Cross Country teams traveled to Huntingdon to race in the Huntingdon Invitational. The boys team walked away with a one point team victory. Carter Welch led the way for the Eagles with a second place finish followed by Garrett Robision (6th), Zach Roberts (25th), and Josh Roberts (29th). Stewart Brown made his season debut coming off an injury to seal the deal for the Eagles with a 53rd place finish. The Eaglettes were led by Julia Briggs who medaled with a 20th place finish at the race. Lilly Allen, Eden Burleson, Emma Eldridge, and Abby Sells rounded out the top 5 for the girls to finish 8th on the girls team race.