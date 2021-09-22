This Hot Sauce Might Be Antoni Porowski's Favorite Condiment

If you have actually paid attention to a chef's hat, you have probably noticed that it adds height and plenty of it because it is also 12 inches tall. The hat, known as a toque blanche, is not only tall, it also has pleats that are meant to symbolize skill, signaling how many years a chef might have spent in the kitchen. Back in the day, a master chef might have 100 folds in his toque, and kitchen lore says that the 100 folds are meant to symbolize just how many ways the chef can prepare an egg (via The Baltimore Sun).

