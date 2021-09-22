CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

This Hot Sauce Might Be Antoni Porowski's Favorite Condiment

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Netflix's "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski isn't helping guests like Season 3's Jones sisters bottle up their secret barbecue sauce (via Eater), the food and wine expert is giving fans a glimpse into his refrigerator. Allowing inquiring minds an opportunity to see what ingredients he is noshing on at the moment, Porowski shared in an interview with Brit + Co what Whole Foods items he likes to keep on hand.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You'll Never See Martha Stewart Eat Plane Food

Even in the best of times, travel can be uncomfortable. But taking along your favorite snacks can make an arduous trip more enjoyable, and that's exactly what Martha Stewart does. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Stewart explained that she tries "to avoid plane food most of the time." Just like the food she was served in prison, it simply isn't appealing to her. "I just don't find it very appetizing," Stewart said. But the in-flight snacks that she packs with her might surprise you.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How Rachael Ray Pictures The First Meal She Would Eat In Heaven

Rachael Ray is no short of inspiring when it comes to her career. The famous chef has recently been in headlines as she has opened up about her disastrous house fire and struggles from Hurricane Ida. However, through her challenges, Ray continued her career, which is arguably stronger than ever.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoni Porowski
Person
Michael Symon
Person
Andrew Zimmern
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Will Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Foster Fail This Pittie? | The Dodo You Know Me Now Meet My Pet

At the beginning of the pandemic, Antoni Porowski was filming a new season of Netflix’s Queer Eye when he decided to visit nearby shelter, Austin Pets Alive — and that’s when he met Neon. She was emaciated and losing so much fur when Antoni first brought her home to foster her. He quickly fell in love... will he foster fail and adopt her?!
ANIMALS
Mashed

26% Think They Could Cook Eggs Better Than This Celebrity Chef

If you have actually paid attention to a chef's hat, you have probably noticed that it adds height and plenty of it because it is also 12 inches tall. The hat, known as a toque blanche, is not only tall, it also has pleats that are meant to symbolize skill, signaling how many years a chef might have spent in the kitchen. Back in the day, a master chef might have 100 folds in his toque, and kitchen lore says that the 100 folds are meant to symbolize just how many ways the chef can prepare an egg (via The Baltimore Sun).
CELEBRITIES
Bon Appétit

Fellow Pickle People: Zha Cai Is Your New Favorite Condiment

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Sauce#Condiment#Korean Food#Food And Wine#Food Drink#Usa Today#Brit Co#Marinade#American
KATU.com

"Antoni: Let's Do Dinner" Author & "Queer Eye" Star Antoni Porowski!

He shares his love of good food in the Netflix hit show "Queer Eye" and now he's sharing his second cookbook. “Queer Eye" star and author of the all-new “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner”, Antoni Porowski! For more information about Antoni, visit his website, antoniporowski.com. Croque Signore. SERVES 4. Mortadella, the...
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Cider-Based Hot Sauces

Bushwick Kitchen recently joined forces with Angry Orchard to launch three new Angry Orchard inspired hot sauces bursting with flavor. The new offerings include Crisp Apple Jalapeno, Peach Mango Scotch Bonnet, and Strawberry Jalapeno — each one paying homage to an Angry Orchard cider, including Crisp Apple, Peach Mango, and Strawberry.
FOOD & DRINKS
myneworleans.com

Virtual Event for Antoni Porowski’s “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner” on Sept. 15 with The Garden District Book Shop

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop is honored to partner with New York Times bestselling author Antoni Porowski for a virtual event celebrating the release of his latest cookbook, “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner.”. A television personality, author, home cook, actor, and model, Porowski is best known...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Marconews.com

Antoni Porowski talks new cookbook, gushes about Tan France's new baby: 'I am Uncle Antoni'

Antoni Porowski wants to take you to dinner. Well, not you (or me) specifically, but those craving a cookbook. The "Queer Eye" host's second book, "Let's Do Dinner" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 272 pp.), is on shelves now. Unlike his previous culinary memoir, "Antoni in the Kitchen," this book goes light on the personal anecdotes and heavy on the practicality of creating a satisfying, simple dinner – his favorite meal of the day.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Kary Osmond: Serve this sauce over fish, meat for your favorite veggies

This rich sauce that originated in Spain was intended as an accompaniment for grilled fish and meat; however, it goes just as well with vegetables too. The sauce is slightly sweet, smokey, with a hint of garlic and a bit of zip from the red wine vinegar. There are many variations of this sauce, but typically it’s a mixture of grilled tomatoes and red peppers, garlic, toasted nuts, stale bread, oil and vinegar. It’s very easy to make, it will keep for a few days in the fridge, and it is typically served at room temperature so that all the flavors shine through.
RECIPES
The Independent

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski: ‘Literally everyone in this world could benefit from therapy’

It’s lunchtime in New York – almost dinnertime in London – and Antoni Porowski is making my mouth water with his tantalising description of one of the dishes from his new cookbook, which involves a generous dollop of mashed potato topped with a stack of skinny, golden-brown French Fries.“It sounds so stupid and ridiculous and redundant, but I’m telling you, it’s ground-breaking,” he says, on a transatlantic Zoom call. “Creamy mashed potatoes as a dip when the chips are, like, really crispy, it’s just so… it’s perfection.”This particular double-carb delight was introduced to Porowski, who was born in Montreal to...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy