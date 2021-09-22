Holiday shopping in September? Consumers are looking to get an early start, study shows.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s the first day of autumn -- have you started your holiday shopping yet?. While many may consider September to be a bit early to be thinking about holiday gift lists, most consumers plan to certainly start shopping prior to Thanksgiving this year, according to a recent survey by RetailMeNot.com, an online retail resource. In fact, the study shows that 18% of those surveyed are planning to start shopping this month, with 22% starting in October and 24% starting in November.