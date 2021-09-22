Darrell Clarke’s crusade to keep rents high
Does City Council President Darrell Clarke cater to the rich because he means to, or is he simply ignorant of basic economics?. One of the greatest burdens on city residents is the cost of housing. More than anything else the city government could do, getting rents and housing prices down would noticeably improve the life of the average person in Philly. Yet City Council actively works to drive up rents, and the Mayor works to keep the status quo.philadelphiaweekly.com
