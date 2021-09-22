CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Farmers market set for Saturday

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — The farmers market will be back in McDuffie Square on Saturday morning.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the intersection of Atkinson and Railroad streets and through the walkthrough in downtown Laurinburg.

“We’re hoping to have a good group of vendors and we’ve reached out to some additional vendors to make it more robust,” said Scotland County Tourism Director Cory Hughes. “We’re hoping the weather will cooperate with us and will be one of the next few that are coming up.”

Typically the event features produce, plants, honey and some craft vendors allowing for people to see a variety of things that are grown and made in the county. The last farmers market was held in conjunction with the Downtown Fun Fest in August.

“This is the beginning of our farmers market,” said Downtown Development Director Daniel Walters. “We’re building on this and it’s growing. The more of these events we have the better it gets and the more people come out. It will take some time to develop this on a bigger scale but that’s the ultimate goal.”

Hughes added there will be markets in October and November as well, so those unable to make it downtown will have other opportunities.

