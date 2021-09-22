CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

AHA News: Food Insecurity's Long-Term Health Consequences

HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOenN_0c4VrJJh00

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- For some people, the subject of hunger conjures up tragic images of starving people with swollen bellies in blighted, desolate parts of the world.

In this country, the picture is different. Food insecurity affects millions of people in the United States whose suffering may not appear so grim on the outside, but whose mental and physical health are still threatened by hunger and poor nutrition.

"Inconsistent access to healthy food does have adverse health effects," said Erica Kenney, an assistant professor of public health nutrition at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. "And many people are stuck with eating food that is more likely to bring on chronic disease."

The lack of traumatic images of famine and misery "is the sneaky thing about poverty and hunger in America," said Laurell Sims, co-executive director of the Urban Growers Collective, a Chicago nonprofit that operates eight urban farms in the city, runs education and job training programs, and distributes healthy food to people in need.

"We don't see all the anxiety and stress of families teetering on the brink, of having to choose between paying the rent or the electric bill or providing food for their table, and how it affects their health and survival," she said.

Households with food insecurity are at some point during the year uncertain of having or are unable to get enough food because of lack of money or other resources, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2020, 38.3 million people lived in food-insecure households, USDA data shows.

Food insecurity is not the same as hunger – the dispiriting, debilitating sensation of an empty stomach – but experts say the two often are closely related. And the consequences can be stealthy, piling up over time.

Everyone knows how it feels to be hungry in the short term, Kenney said. "You could have hypoglycemia (a drop in blood sugar that can cause fatigue, an irregular heartbeat and dizziness). You're just not functioning well."

In the longer term, nutrition expert Colleen Spees said, "when you're not getting adequate nutrients to your brain and muscles and organs over time, we see the ill effects. We see nutrition-related chronic disease and multiple (other medical conditions), because very few people have just one disease."

Various studies back that up. A study published last year in the Journal of the American Heart Association included more than 27,000 adults surveyed from 1999 to 2014. Researchers found more cardiovascular disease and higher overall death rates among those reporting food insecurity.

A 2010 Canadian study in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine included more than 5,800 children ages 10 to 15. Those who experienced at least two episodes of hunger had nearly five times higher odds of poor health than children who were never hungry. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows high school students who are able to eat breakfast every day get better grades than those who aren't able.

Food insecurity often results in poor nutrition, Sims said. "You don't have access to properly balanced diets and fresh fruits and vegetables," she said. "It profoundly affects your whole life."

And while it may sound contradictory, Spees said, food insecurity and poor nutrition can lead to obesity – a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and many cancers.

"You can be deficient in some nutrients and still be overweight or obese," said Spees, associate professor in the Division of Medical Dietetics at the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus. People who can't access or can't afford healthy food may opt for cheaper, more convenient, less nutritious meals, such as the fast-food dollar menu, she said.

Fewer options can mean higher risk, Kenney said. "When families don't have enough money, they get stuck with the cheapest options to keep their kids' bellies full. Unfortunately, these options are also usually the least healthful."

The stress of food insecurity, and the economic hardship that often accompanies it, is a risk factor on its own. An American Heart Association scientific statement released this year said stress can contribute to poor health behaviors, such as smoking, unhealthy eating and physical inactivity, which are linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

On top of all of that, financial barriers to medical care mean many people who are food-insecure often are diagnosed much later, when a disease may already have progressed, Spees said. They "may have to choose between meeting a copay or purchasing food that week for their children."

The dilemma of affording healthy food and having access to a grocery store that sells that food isn't an equitable dilemma. Black, Hispanic and other people of color have higher rates of food insecurity than white people, federal data show.

Food availability is among the numerous social factors closely linked to race and health outcomes, according to a 2020 AHA report that said "structural racism has been and remains a fundamental cause of persistent health disparities in the United States." Fixing problems such as food insecurity will require "policies, programs, and partnerships among local, state, and federal governments along with initiatives supported by the private sector," the report said.

At Spees' laboratory in Ohio, the research team provides individualized nutritional counseling as well as advice for healthy lifestyles.

"These aren't diets, they're lifelong behaviors," she said. "It's about helping people understand why diet and physical activity patterns matter to their health. After they understand the connection, we help them identify their barriers to success and achieve their health goals."

In Chicago, the Urban Growers Collective recently received funding from the AHA's Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund, which invests in local efforts to reduce social and economic barriers to health equity. The staff works with community groups to promote what Sims calls "food sovereignty" – access to good food, as well as education to promote healthy families.

One key to achieving that, Sims said, is making sure people use the resources available, from food banks to social services to government programs such as SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formerly known as food stamps.

"There are a lot of benefits folks are eligible for but don't know it," she said. "We need to help them get that access. The more we can create that food sovereignty, the more we really can change the dynamics of neighborhoods."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Michael Precker

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Listen to what food insecure people say they need

NEARLY 20 PERCENT of Massachusetts households struggle to access food — a number that has more than doubled during the pandemic. It’s a serious and growing issue, and there’s no shortage of proposed solutions. But to address this problem, we must first properly diagnose it, and there’s one group of people who know better than anyone how to improve food support systems: people who are themselves food insecure. So we asked them. And the results were clear and consistent.
CHELSEA F.C.
College Media Network

Students need to think of long-term health now

College students should start considering their long-term health. If they want a better quality of life, in the long run, they need to start taking care of themselves now. Students can sometimes take their health for granted, especially with hectic schedules. As a result, they tend to put their health on the back burner and prioritize other things like school and social life.
HOUSTON, TX
ctnewsjunkie.com

Report Finds Increase In Food Insecurity

A survey from Connecticut Foodshare’s Institute for Hunger Research and Solutions found that people of color experienced higher rates of food insecurity and job disruptions than their white counterparts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey of 1,000 households concluded that efforts must be made to expand food...
BUSINESS
runningmagazine.ca

Study: do ultra-endurance events harm your long-term health?

It’s well-established that regular physical activity provides a number of benefits to your muscles, organs and bones and can increase both the quality and the length of your life, but is it possible to take it too far? When it comes to ultra-endurance running, the answer may be yes. In a recent literature review, researchers analyzed the available data and determined that ultra-endurance running may pose a risk to the long-term health of athletes.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Tomatoes, Says Science

There's more to tomatoes than being the base of our favorite pasta sauce or pizza—and we're not just talking about versatility in recipes. Tomatoes are underrated powerhouses when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they don't get the superfood status they've surely earned. One of the reasons why we're such big fans of tomatoes is because eating them can result in one major side effect you can't really get by eating any other popular foods: fending off cellular-damaging free radicals thanks to tomatoes' high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
AGRICULTURE
ccenterdispatch.com

Explore Your Local Trails, Enjoy Long-Term Health Benefits

- Stress -- it's everywhere. But there is an easy form of stress reduction that is as simple as opening your front door. Spending time outside can help improve your physical and mental health, and you don't have to be an extreme athlete to reap the benefits.
FITNESS
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
ajmc.com

PCOS Estimated to Cost $8 Billion in Immediate, Long-term Health Issues

An updated report shows that the long-term cost of treating the health effects of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—$4.3 billion—is even higher than $3.7 billion it takes to diagnose and treat immediate issues that present for women who are of reproductive age. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—the most common hormone disorder affecting...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Banks#Healthy Food#Food Sovereignty#Food Stamps#Aha News#Harvard#Usda#Canadian
World Economic Forum

This app is fighting food insecurity in the US

Food banks and charities do an amazing job helping people who live with food insecurity. But the stigma around asking for help causes some people to go without. Using mobile technology and existing food sector systems, this startup is connecting hungry people with sources of help. Safeguarding people’s dignity in...
ADVOCACY
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Take if You Sit All Day, Says Dietitian

If you have a desk job or tend to sit most of the day, you're definitely in the majority in the United States. The average American adult sits more than at any other time in history. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. And physically active jobs only make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Air pollution exposure during pregnancy has long-term impact on children's health, development

Particulate matter (PM) is a major component of air pollution that is increasingly associated with long-term consequences for the health and development of children. In a study recently published in Nature's Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine, Natalie Johnson, Ph.D., associate professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, and her co-authors synthesized the findings of previous studies, reviews and meta-analyses on the adverse health effects of the two smallest types of particulate matter (PM): Fine (particles with an aerodynamic diameter less than 2.5 μm) and ultrafine (particles with an aerodynamic diameter less than 1 μm). Both types of PM can be inhaled deep into the lung. Ultrafine particles have recently been shown to cross into circulation and even cross the placental barrier, directly reaching the developing fetus.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Sun-Gazette

Food insecurity grew, as did partnerships in pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on food insecurity, but this region has it’s wealth of “heroic hunger heroes.”. This year, more than 330,000 people in central Pennsylvania are making impossible choices between buying groceries or paying for other expenses such as housing, utilities, medicine or childcare, according to a stark discussion in a virtual Town Hall meeting Thursday sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Can technology help eliminate food insecurity?

The global food crisis is getting worse. In 2020, at least 155 million people across 55 countries experienced problems stemming from food insecurity, ranging from malnutrition to starvation, according to the 2021 Global Report on Food Crises. That’s up 20 million from the previous year and the highest in the report’s five-year existence. Many of these people rely on an inefficient and costly food system—one centered on the consumption of meat.
HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

CT Foodshare: Disparities in Food Insecurity Increased in 2020

Disparities in food insecurity increased in Connecticut last year, according to a survey conducted by Connecticut Foodshare. "Disparities existed before the pandemic and the fact that they got worse should be concerning for folks," said Katie Martin, who leads the Institute for Hunger Research & Solutions at Connecticut Foodshare. CT...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Joplin Globe

Health officials studying, treating long-term COVID patients

Although many people who come down with COVID-19 get better after a week of illness, some experience what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls “post-COVID syndrome,” or, as it is also known, “long-haul COVID.”. In essence, these conditions are a “wide range of new, returning or ongoing health...
JOPLIN, MO
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy