Scrap king's son wins bitter feud with sister over father's £4million fortune

The son of a scrap king has won a bitter High Court family battle over his father's £4m fortune - despite his dad planning on cutting him out of the will prior to his death.

Tom Goodwin died in November 2018 at the age of 83, leaving behind a business and property portfolio worth millions.

He started his career with a scrapyard in Barnsley in 1967, despite having a "limited ability to read and write".

Throughout his life, Tom married twice and had three children, Gary, 56, Jacqueline, 61, and Gillian, 59, all of whom he had serious fallings out with over the years.

He was also a grandfather-of-10, most of whom have their own kids too.

Tom had reportedly wanted to remove his son Gary from the will, but never made the legal changes ( Image: Champion News)

Just weeks before his death, Tom had been planning to cut Gary out of his will.

But despite those wishes, Gary has now been left in control of most of his fortune after winning a family fight in court.

Tom had spoken to solicitors about cutting Gary out of his will, but the formal change was never made - meaning his fortune will be divided up under the terms of a 2017 will, which made Gary his main heir.

His sister Jacqueline Avison and her daughter Nicola Smith argued that the 2017 will was the result of pressure placed on Tom by Gary, and that a previous one made in 2005 should stand, under which Gary would get no more than his dad's Rolls Royce.

But they dropped their case midway through a High Court trial and Judge Malcolm Davis-White QC ruled that the 2017 document was Tom's final will, handing his car, one of his farms and the reins of his business to his son.

Giving judgment, he said claims that the 2017 will was the result of fraud or pressure placed on Tom by his son were groundless, because the 83-year-old "knew his own mind" and was not scared or overawed by anyone.

The court heard that Tom had started off with a scrapyard in the 1960s, but moved into farming, buying two farms - Pear Tree Farm and Santingley Grange Farm, near Wakefield - in 1997.

Describing Tom as "wily" and "someone who would often say one thing to one person and another thing to another person," the judge said: "The breakdowns in relationships often seemed bitter and protracted.

"Tom would use strong language about persons he had fallen out with. On Tom's side these family breakdowns would often be characterised by a position taken by Tom that he would not give that person any of his property, whether inter vivos or by will on his death."

But his sister Jacqueline Avison and her daughter Nicola Smith argued that the 2017 will was the result of pressure placed on Tom by Gary ( Image: Champion News)

He continued: "He had a tendency to tell people things that they wanted to hear. I am also satisfied that he did not always tell the truth.

"He had a tendency to blame his falling out with members of his family as being down to their greed or the greed of persons connected to them."

The judge said Tom sometimes "made promises he did not keep" to his kids regarding property.

He was sued by Gillian unsuccessfully and later caravan park boss Jacqueline, who pocketed a £250,000 settlement in a row over family land.

After considering the evidence in the case, Judge Davis-White approved the 2017 will and said that the claims should never have been brought.

Santingley Grange, one of the farms at the centre of court fight over farmer Tom Goodwin's will. ( Image: Champion News)

"I am...satisfied that Tom was a man who knew his own mind and that he was not overawed by or in any way subject to the undue influence of anybody, certainly at the time of his execution of the 2017 will," he said in a now published judgment.

"I am also satisfied that at least as late as a matter of weeks before his death Tom retained full mental capacity.

"In 2017, he was still farming this land and actively carrying bales of hay.

"He was not scared by Gary and that his will over what should happen to his property was not in any way overborne or subject to undue influence by Gary (or anyone else).

"As regards illiteracy, there is ample evidence, available to the defendants, that Tom was aware of the contents of the 2017 will at the time.

Nicola Smith, who was involved in court fight over her grandad Tom Goodwin's will ( Image: Champion News)

"Furthermore, and in any event, the defendants' own witnesses intimated that the terms of the will had been discussed with him before he went to his accountants to go and execute it.

"The evidence available shows quite clearly that Tom was aware of the terms of the 2017 will at the time and that it reflected his then wishes.

"In my judgment, there were no reasonable grounds to raise a case regarding undue influence/fraud," the judge concluded.

He ordered that the costs of the case be picked up by Jacqueline, Nicola and three grandchildren of Tom's who had supported them.