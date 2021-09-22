CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors, Amazon Partner To Offer OnStar Guardian Skill For Alexa

By Sam McEachern
Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has partnered with Amazon to introduce a new OnStar Guardian skill for Alexa home devices. The OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa allows users to reach an OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisor by saying, “Alexa, call for help.” The service works the same as pressing the SOS button in an OnStar-equipped General Motors vehicle and can be used during crisis situations, such as house fires, medical emergencies and break-ins.

General Motors Reveals New Ultium Drive Motors

General Motors is investing heavily in all-electric future, vying to achieve the top spot in electric vehicle market share in North America. To that end, GM has just unveiled its new Ultium Drive motor technology. During the ongoing 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference, GM President Mark Reuss introduced three new all-electric...
General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
General Motors Inks Deal With Hertz To Provide More Loaner Cars To Dealerships

General Motors recently signed an agreement with Hertz to provide dealers with additional loaner cars as the global microchip shortage drags on. Per a recent report from Automotive News, Hertz will primarily focus on providing loaner vehicles to Chevy Bolt EV customers as General Motors grapples with massive battery recall. Per an unnamed GM spokesperson, Hertz will provide the additional loaner vehicles at the automaker’s current rate as an enhancement to the GM Dealer Courtesy Transportation Program.
Alexa
Pam Fletcher
General Motors Invests In Autonomous Car Radar Company: Reuters

General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Reuters reports. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. GM can utilize Oculii's low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars...
Amazon delivers healthcare, price transparency, and Alexa's 'refill my prescription' feature

EMarketer · Amazon Delivers Healthcare, Price Transparency and “Oh Alexa, Refill My Prescription” | Sep 14, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss the many different ways that Amazon is delivering healthcare, its new online cost comparison tool, and how quickly the company will put its stamp on the health space. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Lisa Phillips.
General Motors Invests In Oculii For AV Radar Systems

General Motors is investing in Oculii, a U.S.-based technology startup that develops radar sensor software for autonomous vehicles. The software will be used to help boost radar resolution and scale up General Motors’ semi-autonomous and fully autonomous systems. The financial details of the investment were not disclosed. According to a...
All The General Motors Cars That Will Appear In Forza Horizon 5

We’ve already put the spotlight on the custom widebody C8 Corvette Stingray that will feature in Forza Horizon 5, the next instalment in Turn 10 Studio’s massively popular open-world racing game, but that’s far from the only cool General Motors product that will appear in the upcoming title. Turn 10...
Amazon Announces Alexa Prize SocialBot Grand Challenge 4 Winners

Amazon recently announced the winners of the 4th Alexa Prize SocialBot Grand Challenge, a competition for university students to develop conversational AI. A team from Czech Technical University (CTU) won first prize, while teams from Stanford University and SUNY Buffalo took second and third. The announcement appeared on the Amazon...
General Motors Extends Chevy Bolt Production Halt

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) extended the production halt at its Chevy Bolt electric-vehicle plant for additional three weeks due to a battery pack shortage, Bloomberg reports. The battery crisis pertains to the recent Chevy Bolt EV and EUV safety recall due to fire risks, TechCrunch reports. The automaker aims...
General Motors adding more downtime as chip shortage drags on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may not know when you’re shopping for a semiconductor, but if you’ve tried to buy certain products in the last few months, you have some idea of what it feels like when a ready supply of these parts is not available. These semiconductors, or “microchips,” were in short supply before the pandemic. After the pandemic slowed buying, which in turn put a pause on production, the shortage got worse.
General Motors Joint Venture Admits Building Auto Chips: Reuters

General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) Chinese joint venture SGMW admitted developing its own auto computing chips since 2018, Reuters reports. The joint venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group aims to increase locally sourced chips in the next five years. SGMW would boost cooperation with Chinese manufacturers...
General Motors To Offer Multiple Battery Sizes On All Ultium Based Vehicles

General Motors will offer a choice of different sized battery packs on all future electric vehicles that utilize its Ultium battery design. During a presentation of the new Ultium platform to Canadian media in July, GM Lead Engineer for New High-Voltage Battery Packs, Andy Oury, said GM’s “launch plan has multiple size battery packs for each vehicle entry.” That likely means future GM EVs will be offered with a standard-range battery pack and a long-range battery pack, similar to Tesla vehicles and other rival EVs.
TP-Link Launches Deco Voice X20 with Amazon Alexa

TP-Link has announced the launch Deco Voice X20 a new high quality speaker that comes with Amazon’s Alexa built in. The new TP-Link Deco Voice X20 is launching in the UK and ir comes with a Mesh WiFi 6 solution and more. With the Deco Voice X20, users no longer...
Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) were trading lower on Monday amid a broad sell-off driven by fears that the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) could collapse and trigger a broad crisis. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT today, GM's share price was down about 5.4% from Friday's...
How to use Alexa to assign reminders on your Amazon Echo

Reminders – we can all benefit from them for daily chores. Whether it’s to pick up a pint of milk at the shop, or put out the garbage, a little nudge to complete those mundane tasks is always welcome. Gone are the days of sticky notes; now we can use our smartphones and tablets for prompts about what’s on our to-do list. But what if you don’t have your smartphone to hand?
General Motors Joins Bill Gates-Owned Breakthrough Energy Catalyst Program

General Motors has joined the Bill Gates-owned Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program as an Anchor Partner, the automaker announced Tuesday. In joining the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program, GM’s chief sustainability officer, Kristen Siemen, has earned a place on the Catalyst Leadership Council. This will help the automaker establish and maintain relationships with other stakeholders as it works to build the infrastructure the world needs to meet the group’s climate goals. Other board members include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, Alibaba Group chairman Jack Ma and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, among others.
Mediant Skill in Alexa Enables Shareholders to ‘Voice’ Their Proxy Votes for the Investments They Hold

Additional Point of Access for Shareholders Further Simplifies Shareholder Voting & Participation in Virtual Meetings. Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled solutions to banks, brokers, corporations, and funds, now offers its “Vote My Proxy” skill in Amazon Alexa, allowing shareholders to speak their annual proxy votes on proposals and director elections from corporate and fund issuers.
