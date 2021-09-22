General Motors, Amazon Partner To Offer OnStar Guardian Skill For Alexa
General Motors has partnered with Amazon to introduce a new OnStar Guardian skill for Alexa home devices. The OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa allows users to reach an OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisor by saying, “Alexa, call for help.” The service works the same as pressing the SOS button in an OnStar-equipped General Motors vehicle and can be used during crisis situations, such as house fires, medical emergencies and break-ins.gmauthority.com
Comments / 0