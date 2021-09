Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack is best known for playing Nancy Corrigan in the hit show, but she has taken on a very different role for a brilliant cause. A new video, made by the London-based charity Sistah Space, aims to highlight the inequality black women in the UK face when seeking help for domestic abuse. In the video, Megan plays a young woman who is visibly bruised from an attack, and is told that her abuser has been arrested. She is then followed by Foundation actress Leah Harvey, who is told by police that they are unable to arrest her abuser due to lack of evidence.

