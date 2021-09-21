CARRIE MICHALSKI OF RIVERVIEW HEALTH PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE AND THE EFFECTS ON THE HOSPITAL

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state, RiverView Health in Crookston is also seeing the effects on its hospital. “We’re calling this the fourth wave of COVID-19, and each week we see higher and higher numbers of cases,” said RiverView Health President and CEO Carrie Michalski. “Crookston and Polk County have not been able to avoid this or be an exception to the increase in cases.”