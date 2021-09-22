CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chef's Tail

Gamespot
 4 days ago

www.gamespot.com

cityline.tv

Chef Randy's Road Trip Smoothie

In a blender add, frozen berries, spinach and one banana. Next add the liquid ingredients; kefir, yogurt and orange juice. We recommend buying a tiffen dish for all of your road trip snack needs! These To-Go 3 tier Tiffins are available in Stainless Steel and teal, blue and orange!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Chef
Bay News 9

Chef's Kitchen: Homemade Curry Laksa Ramen by Hawkers

This week's Chef's Kitchen is a hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. It's a flavorful dish dedicated to someone mighty special. “This is food I grew up eating,” Chef Allen Lo said, smiling. “I am making Po Po Lo's Curry. Po Po is actually what I call my grandma.”
WINDERMERE, FL
InsideHook

How to Make a Michelin-Starred Chef’s Chicago-Style Dog

From Boulder to Brooklyn, local takes on the Chicago-style hot dog and its dragged-through-the-garden collection of distinctive toppings have recently started to pop up with increased regularity on menus outside of the Midwest. So, when born-and-raised Chicagoan Donald Young, who is one of the youngest chefs to be awarded a...
BROOKLYN, NY
wspa.com

Chefs Kitchen - Suzy’s Goat Cheese and Endive Boats

Chefs Kitchen - Suzy's Goat Cheese and Endive Boats.
GREER, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NECN

Easy Ways to Make Trout the Star of the Dish on The Chef's Pantry

Trout is one the most sustainable types of fish available, and it's the star of this week's episode of The Chef's Pantry. Anna Rossi shows us a creative and affordable way to serve it up whole that she learned while hiking 500 miles along the El Camino in Spain. And...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Chef John's Manhattan Clam Chowder

The steps in my video for adding the clams and clam juice vary slightly from the written recipe. For best results, follow the written recipe. To simplify things, you could just use six 6 1/2-ounce cans chopped clams. Bacon is optional, but I consider it a key ingredient. If you...
FOOD & DRINKS
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tasty Tails changes menu, rebrands as Chelle's Seafood Kitchen in Richardson

Tasty Tails changed its name to Chelle's Seafood Kitchen this summer and debuted a new menu. The new restaurant held its grand opening Sept. 10 at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21, Richardson. Its menu includes specialties such as shrimp and grits, seafood vodka pasta, and lobster ravioli as well as oysters, burgers, tacos, wraps and more. 214-377-8603. www.chellesseafoodkitchen.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
FanSided

Epcot’s Ratatouille merchandise inspires the little chef in everyone

As the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration approaches, the unveiling of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure entices guests with French-inspired world filled with scrumptious food. From the ride itself to the Creperie de Paris, walking down the cobblestone paths have guests dreaming of the City of Lights. Although the in-person experience captivates, a bigger gem is waiting to be discovered. With Epcot’s Ratatouille merchandise, that little chef is ready to take hold of those culinary dreams.
RECIPES
cincinnatirefined.com

A Local Chef's Fall Menu Favorites

There’s a crisp in the air and pumpkin spice in our mug. Fall is upon us and we are here for it. So is Chef Ken Durbin. He's the owner and founder of The At Home Chef, creating custom in-home dining experiences across the Tri-State from dinner parties to date nights. Voted Best Private Chef in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, The At Home Chef does all of the menu prep, shopping, cooking and even cleaning (click here to see our editor's recent review). With it being National Cooking Day today, we asked Durbin to share his top picks for Fall menu favorites and to spill his secrets on where to find the best ingredients.
CINCINNATI, OH
Robb Report

Robb Report’s Culinary Masters Is Back With 9 Acclaimed Chefs and a Weekend of Indulgence

After celebrating a virtual edition in 2020, Robb Report’s Culinary Masters returns to San Diego’s Fairmont Grand Del Mar for a weekend of dining and golf with some of the world’s best chefs, Sept. 25-27. This year brings together James Beard Award winners, Michelin-star recipients, cooking show hosts and even the subject of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. Saturday night kicks off the festivities with a reception and gala at Michelin-starred Addison, the lone restaurant in San Diego to hold that distinction. The chefs will collaborate to create a memorable multi-course affair where guests can expect fine wine, caviar, truffles and a few...
FOOD & DRINKS
nationalgeographic.com

Abandoned as a child, this Frenchman became the world's first celebrity chef

Long before Julia Child and Emeril Lagasse, Antonin Carême gained international fame, by cooking for kings and writing cookbooks that brought haute cuisine into 19th-century homes. From restaurant empires to countless cookbooks to cooking shows, celebrity chefs are everywhere in the modern world. Many credit television with their invention; while...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES

