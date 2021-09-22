CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,394 New Cases, 66 Additional Deaths

By CBS Pittsburgh
cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,394 new coronavirus cases and 66 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,392,266 cases and 28,998 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,421 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 609...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
washingtonnewsday.com

The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states.

The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states. As part of its investigation into the virus’s origins in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four deaths from January 2020 that may be linked to the first COVID-19 deaths in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 332 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/tpN5FXoE56 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021 There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icus#Kdka#Pennsylvanians
Times West Virginian

West Virginia's September COVID-19 deaths double over August

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,337 new cases, 17 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 21, 2021, there are currently 17,435 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,441 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 1,337 new cases...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Has Administered Over 50K Booster Shots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .1% to 4.28%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.5K New Cases & 6 Deaths Reported Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,567 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .11% to 4.39%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Who’s Eligible? Maryland Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots For Vulnerable Adults In Coronavirus Fight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland immediately authorized Pfizer booster shots following the CDC director’s stamp of approval. Those eligible include everyone age 65 and older who has been fully vaccinated for six months, adults with certain underlying health conditions, adults living in congregate living, and those at risk because of their job. That includes people working in health care. Latest #COVID19 numbers in Maryland: 1,363 new cases; deaths up by 14; hospitalizations down by 20 @wjz pic.twitter.com/kKdp2MRxDP — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 24, 2021   Here is the bulletin the state issued to vaccine providers with updated guidance. According to that bulletin, Marylanders are not required to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Says 85% Of Adult Pennsylvanians Are At Least Partially Vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania hit a COVID vaccination milestone Friday, with 85% of adults at least partially vaccinated. According to Gov. Tom Wolf, vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have administered 12,645,207 COVID vaccines. The state ranks ninth in the country for first doses. We just reached 85% of Pennsylvania adults with at least one dose of COVID vaccine. This is a major milestone in our collective fight against a deadly pandemic. Thank you for getting vaccinated and protecting the health of your fellow Pennsylvanians. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 24, 2021 “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. Last week, the state’s Department of Health announced 94% of the state’s COVID cases were of unvaccinated people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Ranked Last In The U.S. For Percentage Of Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Back in March, West Virginia was ranked in the top 4 states in terms of getting people vaccinated, but now, the state ranks last for percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, just 48% of adults in the Mountaineer State are fully vaccinated, despite pleas from Governor Jim Justice. Many health experts are blaming misinformation surrounding the vaccines.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri add fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri reported Monday fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 760 patients tested positive for the virus through the use of PCR testing. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 27. That's well below Missouri's daily average of 1,187 cases for the PCR testing method. The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri add fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy