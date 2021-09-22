COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,394 New Cases, 66 Additional Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania hit a COVID vaccination milestone Friday, with 85% of adults at least partially vaccinated. According to Gov. Tom Wolf, vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have administered 12,645,207 COVID vaccines. The state ranks ninth in the country for first doses. We just reached 85% of Pennsylvania adults with at least one dose of COVID vaccine. This is a major milestone in our collective fight against a deadly pandemic. Thank you for getting vaccinated and protecting the health of your fellow Pennsylvanians. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 24, 2021 “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. Last week, the state’s Department of Health announced 94% of the state’s COVID cases were of unvaccinated people.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO