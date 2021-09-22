Search Is on for Ex-Navy SEAL Still Missing After Half-Brother Found Dead at Yellowstone

There’s more tragic news out of a national park: Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 67-year-old man from the shores of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone, and are now searching for his brother. Kim Crumbo, 74, is a former Navy SEAL, and spent two decades working as a river ranger, park ranger, and wilderness coordinator. His brother, Mark O’Neill, is also retired from the park service. Both men were reported missing by their families after they failed to return from what was supposed to be a four-day backcountry canoeing trip.