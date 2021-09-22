CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Search Is on for Ex-Navy SEAL Still Missing After Half-Brother Found Dead at Yellowstone

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
There’s more tragic news out of a national park: Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 67-year-old man from the shores of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone, and are now searching for his brother. Kim Crumbo, 74, is a former Navy SEAL, and spent two decades working as a river ranger, park ranger, and wilderness coordinator. His brother, Mark O’Neill, is also retired from the park service. Both men were reported missing by their families after they failed to return from what was supposed to be a four-day backcountry canoeing trip.

KUTV

Missing Ogden man, former Navy SEAL described as 'legend' in Park Service

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Former colleagues describe an Ogden man who is missing in Yellowstone National Park as a master outdoorsman who knows how to survive the backcountry. Kim Crumbo, 74, was reported missing after he and his half-brother, Mark O'Neill from Washington, we reported overdue from their four-night trip on Sunday. The pair were visiting Shoshone Lake.
OGDEN, UT
Powell Tribune

Yellowstone visitor found dead, second man missing at backcountry lake

The body of a 67-year-old man was found along the shore of one of Yellowstone National Park’s backcountry lakes on Monday, and park officials say another man remains missing. The two men — identified as the late Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, and his half-brother Kim Crumbo, 74, of Ogden,...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Search for missing Utah man in Yellowstone moves from rescue to recovery

MAMMOTH SPRINGS, Wyo. (KUTV) — The search for a missing Utah man in Yellowstone National Park has changed to a recovery operation following several days of rescue efforts. Officials with Yellowstone National Park stated in a recent news release that the decision to switch from rescue to recovery comes after five days of searching for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo.
UTAH STATE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

One man dead, another missing at Yellowstone’s Shoshone Lake

Yellowstone National Park rangers have been searching for a 74-year-old Utah resident in and around Shoshone Lake, where an apparent accident already killed the missing man’s paddling partner. A family member on Sunday reported to park officials that the two men, who were half-brothers, were overdue from their four-night backcountry...
ACCIDENTS
NBCMontana

Yellowstone crews continue to search for missing man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park search and rescue continue to search for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, a former Navy SEAL from Ogden, Utah. Park officials say the body of Mark O’Neill was recovered Monday along the eastern shore of the 13-square-mile lake. The following was sent out by the...
ACCIDENTS
