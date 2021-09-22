CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Praise 93.3

Are Masks Popular in Tuscaloosa?

By Brother J
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new vaccines are out and will perhaps prevent us from becoming sick with COVID-19. There is no way to ascertain whether the vaccines will prevent us from spreading the virus to others, however, that information will develop soon. As I read all of the data from the vaccines trials,...

praise933.com

Comments / 1

Related
Praise 93.3

YikYak is Back: Social Media App Takes Tuscaloosa, Alabama By Storm

What’s YikYak, you may ask? The newest social media app has Tuscaloosa in a frenzy. Most similar to Twitter, YikYak lets you anonymously connect with people within five miles of your current location. Similar to sending a tweet, a user has 200 characters to create a “Yak” that will be posted onto an anonymous feed of other Yaks.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Restrictions On Covid-19 Treatment Impacting Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa physician Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty says Alabama could see shipments of monoclonal antibodies reduced, as federal officials have taken over. This is to ensure monoclonal treatments are dispensed equally. This change was made because seven southern states, including Alabama, accounted for 70% of monoclonal antibody orders in the country. Providers...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October

There has been lots of talk about the different age groups' stress levels, including suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that “during 2020, the proportion of mental health-related emergency department (ED) visits among adolescents aged 12–17 years increased 31% compared with that during 2019.”. It...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#The Masks#Immune System#Virus#Vaccines#Public Health
Praise 93.3

Why It Totally Sucks Living in Tuscaloosa

Some people complain every chance they get about living in the Yellowhammer State. Tuscaloosa isn’t THAT bad of a place to live. Here’s why you’re actually lucky to live in the City of Champions. 10 Commandments of Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The 12 Absolute WORST Parking Lots in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Praise 93.3

A Warning From Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon

Mayor Bobby Herndon posted the following statement on Facebook. “ I posted some pictures of a citizens yard that was destroyed by the trash from the battle between classes as part of Tuscaloosa County High School Homecoming Week. I want it to stop now. The police have been alerted and reports have been filed. I am all about competition, but not when people or their property are hurt or damaged.”
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Be Careful of Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant.

Be Careful of Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant. With the number of people traveling again, you may not know where it is safe to travel. Primarily it depends upon if you have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. There are some things that you should consider if you plan to travel within the United States. If you are "fully vaccinated" means you have the most protection from your COVID-19 vaccine. There is an exception, though: If you have a weak immune system because of a health condition or a particular medication, ask your physician about precautions you should observe.You may be fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask when you travel on airplanes, buses, trains, or other type of public transportation. You will need to mask up in airports and other travel locations. Masks are required by the CDC, The TSA, and the S.S. Department of Transportation because there is a likely chance you could catch the virus, get sick from it, or even spread it to others. If you notice COVID-19 symptoms after you travel, please get tested for the virus and stay at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Praise 93.3

Remembering 9/11 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Today, 20 years ago, the world stood still. Horrible acts were committed against the United States. This date in our history changed our lives in so many ways. Two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in 2001. The first act was at 8:46 a.m. and the second at 9:03 a.m. Also, there were two other crashes at the Pentagon and in the woods in Pennsylvania.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Quick and Fast Hack to Get Rid of Wasps in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

I’ll admit it, I love TikTok but not for what you think. The cute dances, stitches of funny comedians, and crazy organizational videos are clutch. However, what sends me on a two-hour deep dive is all the different hacks. I have discovered that most of the hacks are old-school remedies that our mothers used back in the day. But, when you find a hack that you have never heard of, it’s pure bliss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Will The Weekend Be Filled With Mischief, Mayhem, And Murder in Tuscaloosa?

Will The Weekend Be Filled With Mischief, Mayhem and Murder in Tuscaloosa?. We all know that gun violence disproportionately affects undeserved urban communities. While gun violence knows no boundaries, neighborhoods where poverty is most concentrated bear the largest effects of gun homicide, crime, and other trauma. African American children and teens are more likely than than their white counterparts to die by gun homicide.Communities of color have dealt with COVID-19, the recession and social unrest and are bearing the brunt of a surge in gun violence. While a rise in shootings is common here in Tuscaloosa during the warm months, this year has been much more complex. There is a multi stage effect occurring. Not only is it summertime violence, but there is COVID-19, and in some cases job loss. Adding all this up and you are exacerbating violence, especially in communities that are vulnerable.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Why You’re Lucky to Live in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

I really enjoy being back in Alabama. Here are the reasons why I believe that we are lucky to live in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Seriously, we are the city of champions. Be sure to count your blessings. The grass isn't always greener on the other side. It's greener where you water it.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Can You Be Found In Crisis?

There are three helpful steps you can take: (1). Encourage action. Sometimes we over-function in crises, making the needy person dependent and undermining the very self-reliance in crises that can give them strength. Certainly, we must do for others what they cannot do for themselves, but we must not do for them what they will not do for themselves. Becoming proactive in a crisis arms people against despair and powerlessness. Encouraging manageable action steps builds emotional and spiritual muscle. Assisting them to evaluate their actions and validating their efforts rebuilds their confidence. When the crisis involves irreversible losses (like death or divorce), the work of getting through one day at a time and gradually adjusting to the changes is action enough. (2). Impart hope. Often there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel and a sense that the suffering will go on endlessly. What we need at that point is hope. Hope brings relief based upon the conviction that things will improve, and provides energy to deal with this crisis. The Bible is a book of hope. This book should energize us when we feel like this is the worst thing that could happen. It will never get better. (3). Do the follow-up. Crises are seldom resolved immediately. Life may perhaps soon return to a semblance of normalcy here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. However, there may be episodes of relapse into sadness, helplessness, or loneliness. Your words may very well bring comfort and hope, but it is your abiding interest that helps people to maintain their faith and progress!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
693
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy