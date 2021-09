The New York Jets just can’t catch any breaks over the past couple of seasons. After drafting Alijah Vera-Tucker, the duo of he and Mekhi Becton looked to be a dynamic one. Unfortunately, Becton suffered an injury in Week 1, and now is expected to be out 4-8 weeks as he is set to undergo surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO