Vanessa Marcil Supports Ex Brian Austin Green on DWTS After Past Drama

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Marcil and their son Kassius are #TeamGreen as she cheers on her ex-fiance. Vanessa Marcil has come out in support of her ex-fiance Brian Austin Green as he competes on “Dancing with the Stars” this season. Leading up to Monday night’s premiere, the former “General Hospital” actress shared a...

