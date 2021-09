KENNEWICK — Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting that left one 18 year old woman dead early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called out to reports of a shooting in the area of W. 7th Place and S. Kent Street just after 3:00 a.m. this morning. That’s near the Heatherstone Apartments. When officers got to the scene they found Alyssa Moore, who died from the gunshot wounds.