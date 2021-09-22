Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Man City, Liverpool vs Arsenal
Sky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford set to light up the Bonfire Night weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently locked on 13 points at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea and Liverpool as champions Manchester City look to make up ground following their surprise home draw with Southampton last weekend.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0