CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Man City, Liverpool vs Arsenal

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford set to light up the Bonfire Night weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently locked on 13 points at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea and Liverpool as champions Manchester City look to make up ground following their surprise home draw with Southampton last weekend.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Klopp wants 'solution' as World Cup quarantine row returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday demanded "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-v-country row over Covid quarantine rules for World Cup qualifiers. Eight Brazilian Premier League players -- including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho -- were called-up by Brazil coach Tite for the next round of 2022 qualifiers in October. Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in countries on the British government's 'red' list because of the 10-day quarantine rule facing returning travellers. In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
TechRadar

West Ham vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

After a defeat of their own making in Europe in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for no similar slip ups as the Red Devils return to domestic action against a buoyant home side. Read on to find out how to watch West Ham vs Man United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
NFL
chatsports.com

LIVE: Carabao Cup third round - Liverpool travel to Norwich, with Man City, Everton and Leeds among eight Premier League clubs in action

The third round of the Carabao Cup gets underway tonight, with Liverpool's trip to Norwich the pick of the ties. Elsewhere, Manchester City host League One Wycombe while Everton travel to face QPR and Leeds face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Sportsmail's Kieran Jackson will provide live coverage of Norwich vs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Arsenal#Sky Sports#The Manchester Derby#Old Trafford#The Premier League#Southampton
Daily Mail

Manchester United's derby day with Man City and their trip to face Chelsea are the pick of the November TV fixtures as Premier League release latest batch

The first Manchester derby of the season and United's trip to Chelsea are the pick of the bunch of top-flight games that will be shown live on TV across November. Manchester United welcome the reigning champions and local rivals City to Old Trafford on Saturday, November 6, with the lunchtime kick-off being broadcast by Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 25 September and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London. Michael Oliver...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

Last season's Champions League finalists meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday morning with Pep Guardiola looking to end what could yet become a hex that Thomas Tuchel holds over him in the English game. Chelsea were victorious in all three meetings with Manchester City last season after appointing their current manager -- including Europe's showpiece final in Porto -- and have begun the new season in impressive form. They will be looking to keep that up on home soil and to inflict on City their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow live reaction after Manchester City beat Chelsea in what could be a pivotal match in this season’s Premier League title race. The Blues beat the defending champions three successive times at the end of last season, including the Champions League final in May to become European champions for a second time. But City earned a measure of revenge with an all-important three points in their bid to defend their crown on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League LIVE: Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel continue their rivalry in clash of the title rivals between Chelsea and Man City while Man United host Aston Villa in double early kick-off bonanza

Chelsea take on Manchester City in a clash of the title rivals at Stamford Bridge as part of a double Premier League bonanza this Saturday lunchtime. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are the current Premier League leaders on goal difference after four wins and a draw in their first five matches, while City lie three points behind Chelsea in the table and will overtake them today with a win in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesNeither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘The Reds have got no money’: New Liverpool chant strikes the wrong note

It seems like the Kop has finally descended into parody. The latest ditty in the Liverpool songbook goes: “The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league.”It will be booming out of the away end this evening when Jurgen Klopp’s team take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The home supporters might raise an eyebrow, considering Anfield has the second highest wage bill in the Premier League. The majority of the football world would kill to be as skint as Liverpool.The chant is not quite what it seems. It is a sideswipe at the small,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Aston Villa today as Cristiano Ronaldo aims to score in a third Premier League match in a row since re-joining the club. Ronaldo was on target against West Ham last weekend before Jesse Lingard’s late goal and David de Gea’s penalty save secured three points at the London Stadium, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kept pace with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Aston Villa – latest updatesUnited were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as West Ham avenged Sunday’s defeat with a 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford worthy of point in ‘wild’ draw with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.But Klopp knows his side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy