Apple CEO Tim Cook Attacks Company Leakers in Leaked Memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook has had it with employees leaking internal memos, so he proceeded to attack them in a Tuesday evening company-wide email, which was promptly leaked to The Verge. “I’ve heard from so many of you were were [sic] incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters,” he said, noting how the iPhone 13 announcement had also (traditionally) leaked out before its unveiling. “I want you to know that I share your frustration.”www.thedailybeast.com
