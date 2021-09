Winston & Strawn has elevated seven lawyers as managing partners for offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, and named seven new members to its executive committee. The firm, ranked No. 45 in the Am Law 200, announced this week that new leaders will preside over its offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York and Paris, calling those markets linchpins for its success and its new managers “among the firm’s most accomplished leaders.”

