Comcast Launches First Global Streaming Device, XiOne

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComcast has launched a new wireless streaming device — the XiOne — that will become the company’s standard platform across the globe. In Europe, the XiOne is enabling the first delivery of video services over internet protocol for Sky customers. It’s currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers, and Comcast is beginning to roll it out in the U.S. to customers with Xfinity Flex (its prior-generation streaming box for broadband-only subscribers). Comcast plans to make the device available across more channels and to its Xfinity X1 customers and syndication partners in the future.

