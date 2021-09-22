CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Fall Destinations to Explore in Minnesota

By Jay Caldwell
 5 days ago
Minnesota can be beautiful in Autumn with fall colors and traveling could be a good idea to better experience this. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says fall colors are popping in northern Minnesota and moving south quickly. Hayes suggests making a trip before the end of the month to Northwestern Minnesota to the Lake Bronson State Park in Lake Bronson, Minnesota. Other top spots include the Old Mill Star Park in Marshall County. Hayes says "Colors are winding their way through Lake of the Woods, down to Bemidji, Park Rapids and the Mississippi Headwaters region soon." Hayes says "It’s also a good time to think about a road trip around Otter Tail County and the Otter Trail Scenic Byway and more than 20 charming communities along the way with impressive views at Maplewood State Park."

WJON

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

