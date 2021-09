Democrats in Congress announced yesterday that they plan to attach a suspension of the debt limit to a must-pass spending bill to keep the government funded. Should Republicans choose to vote no on the bill, it could trigger a major shutdown as they have not been willing to budge and have repeatedly said they will not vote to raise the debt limit. In a joint statement released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer they said “the legislation to avoid a government shutdown will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet our obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO