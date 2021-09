Bravo fans haven't gotten a healthy dose of the Vanderpump Rules gang, and their drama, since Season 8 concluded in June of 2020. But alum Scheana Shay has nevertheless been living it up in the meantime. She and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, welcomed their first baby, Summer Moon, in April this year, just in time for the show’s ninth season to finally pick up filming. More recently, too, they have also gotten engaged, and Shay is dishing on whether the big wedding will be filmed for the show.

