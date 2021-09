Everton have begun the season strongly under new manager Rafa Benitez and look to keep the momentum going as they host Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday. Burnley and Everton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Goodison Park. Burnley will be hoping to build upon the 2-1 win they picked up against Everton when they previously played in March.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO