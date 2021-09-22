CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The scaffolding is coming down': Mark Wright gives 'exciting' update on his and wife Michelle Keegan's '£3.5m dream home' as he shares new glimpse inside impressive property

By Aisha Nozari For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Mark Wright revealed 'exciting' progress is being made on his and his wife Michelle Keegan's '£3.5million' dream home in Essex, with the star taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share footage of the property.

Posting on his and Michelle's home improvements account, Mark, 34, panned his camera around the hollowed-out property, explaining that 'the scaffolding it coming down'.

The couple, who are estimated to have a net worth of £12million, have been documenting the construction process after purchasing the original property for £1.3million in October 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVzx4_0c4VlC4C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zic21_0c4VlC4C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIlDW_0c4VlC4C00
On the move: Despite months of delays due to the Covid pandemic, their five-bedroom mansion is beginning to resemble their architectural model, with builders also having put in the windows late last month (the couple pictured in March 2020)

Offering his fans a tour of the 'busy' construction site, Mark said in full: 'It's a really busy day on site today. [The] fencing's all going up down the side. [The] scaffolding is coming down on the front which is exciting.

'They are clearing out a lot of the driveway so we can start flattening that. Still plastering inside, getting the hallway done.'

The former TOWIE start concluded: 'People up on the top floor tiling, and now we're choosing paint colours. Where do we start?'

Despite months of delays due to the Covid pandemic, their five-bedroom mansion is beginning to resemble their architectural model, with builders also having put in the windows late last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Bz3z_0c4VlC4C00
Impressive: Progress is being made on the famous couple's new home in Essex as new aerial pictures show the stunning exterior taking shape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08waMV_0c4VlC4C00
Process: The couple, who are estimated to have a net worth of £12million, have been documenting the construction process after purchasing the original property for £1.3million in October 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtQLI_0c4VlC4C00
Tour: Offering his fans a tour of the ‘busy’ construction site, Mark said: ‘It’s a really busy day on site today'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEJdz_0c4VlC4C00
He added: '[The] fencing’s all going up down the side. [The] scaffolding is coming down on the front which is exciting'

Marking the turning point in the build, Mark wrote: 'The windows are in!! What a moment!!

'We are nearly in the dry!! @homehubgroup smashed it!! Thank you so much for helping us create what we've always wanted.'

Due to various lockdowns and Covid restrictions, construction has been stop- start after they demolished a farmhouse and began building a five-bedroom mansion complete with bar, gym, granny annexe and outdoor swimming pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ffun0_0c4VlC4C00
Mark went on: 'They clearing out a lot of the driveway so we can start flattening that. Still plastering inside, getting the hallway done'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxGYb_0c4VlC4C00
He concluded: 'People up on the top floor tiling, and now we’re choosing paint colours. Where do we start?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QcXb_0c4VlC4C00
Coming along nicely: Mark proved the stunning space is coming along nicely 

The former TOWIE star and Our Girl actress won planning approval for the colossal building project back in January 2020 - and it looks like it'll be over two years after that date until they can move in.

They purchased the original property for £1.3million in October 2019 and in January 2020 it was revealed that they were demolishing the farmhouse.

Construction experts have estimated the demolition and rebuild of the home will cost around £3.5million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5N5U_0c4VlC4C00
Incredible: Their house is in the process of being build and will come complete with five bedrooms, a bar, gym and an outdoor swimming pool as well a granny annexe (pictured is the CGI model of the final property)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uS7ic_0c4VlC4C00
Plans: The couple have been sharing updates on the development of their 'Wrighty home' with their fans on social media 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4pao_0c4VlC4C00
Epic: Earlier this year the pair shared a glimpse of the plans for the garden in their Essex home - the couple are said to have a combined net worth of £12million

IN THIS ARTICLE
Scaffolding, Home Improvements, Dream Home, Towie, Covid, Homehubgroup
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

