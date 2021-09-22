'The scaffolding is coming down': Mark Wright gives 'exciting' update on his and wife Michelle Keegan's '£3.5m dream home' as he shares new glimpse inside impressive property
Mark Wright revealed 'exciting' progress is being made on his and his wife Michelle Keegan's '£3.5million' dream home in Essex, with the star taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share footage of the property.
Posting on his and Michelle's home improvements account, Mark, 34, panned his camera around the hollowed-out property, explaining that 'the scaffolding it coming down'.
The couple, who are estimated to have a net worth of £12million, have been documenting the construction process after purchasing the original property for £1.3million in October 2019.
Offering his fans a tour of the 'busy' construction site, Mark said in full: 'It's a really busy day on site today. [The] fencing's all going up down the side. [The] scaffolding is coming down on the front which is exciting.
'They are clearing out a lot of the driveway so we can start flattening that. Still plastering inside, getting the hallway done.'
The former TOWIE start concluded: 'People up on the top floor tiling, and now we're choosing paint colours. Where do we start?'
Despite months of delays due to the Covid pandemic, their five-bedroom mansion is beginning to resemble their architectural model, with builders also having put in the windows late last month.
Marking the turning point in the build, Mark wrote: 'The windows are in!! What a moment!!
'We are nearly in the dry!! @homehubgroup smashed it!! Thank you so much for helping us create what we've always wanted.'
Due to various lockdowns and Covid restrictions, construction has been stop- start after they demolished a farmhouse and began building a five-bedroom mansion complete with bar, gym, granny annexe and outdoor swimming pool.
The former TOWIE star and Our Girl actress won planning approval for the colossal building project back in January 2020 - and it looks like it'll be over two years after that date until they can move in.
They purchased the original property for £1.3million in October 2019 and in January 2020 it was revealed that they were demolishing the farmhouse.
Construction experts have estimated the demolition and rebuild of the home will cost around £3.5million.
