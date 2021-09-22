CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French anger to test UN unity

By Stephane LEMOUTON, Stefano RELLANDINI, Philippe RATER
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDzBf_0c4VkVLI00
The UN Security Council seen in September 2017 /POOL/AFP/File

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned for years about the impact of divisions at the Security Council. Now the gaps will be tested again with a rift between France and its US and British allies.

Ministers of the five veto-wielding nations on the UN's most powerful body -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- will meet together Wednesday during the annual week of diplomacy, with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan high on the agenda.

"If we want to avoid Afghanistan becoming a haven for global terror then the international community -- including Russia and China -- needs to act as one in its engagement with the Taliban," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is leading the meeting.

China and Russia have quickly moved to work with the Taliban but have withheld recognition. Russia, China and the United States serve on a credentials commission that is reviewing the Taliban's request to address the General Assembly as Afghanistan's representative.

France, Britain and the United States are largely united on the way forward in Afghanistan, even if some Europeans voiced misgivings over President Joe Biden's withdrawal of US troops that allowed the Islamist insurgents to take power.

But French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has so far refused talks with his US and UK counterparts, although he shook hands with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a larger meeting on Libya.

France has been furious over Australia's cancellation of a mega-contract for conventional submarines and decision to buy US nuclear versions amid rising tensions with China.

Australia will have access to the US nuclear technology as part of a new three-way alliance with Washington and London.

- Anger vs. interests -

The three Western nations on the Security Council have clashed before, notably with France's strident objections to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, but during the Cold War and again in recent years they have largely been in lockstep.

"Eventually these disagreements could get worse, showing that this old design of international security needs to be revised," said Bertrand Badie, an international relations expert at the Sciences Po university in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uX2y_0c4VkVLI00
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Elysee palace amid tensions with the United States over a submarine deal /POOL/AFP

Donald Trump's turbulent presidency and Britain's divorce from the European Union drew concern from France, but the three Western powers have almost always been united at the Security Council, with Russia and China exercising their veto notably on Syria.

Even if President Joe Biden succeeds in calming France's fury, Paris could see less incentive to rally behind the US position when it disagrees.

Badie expected Russia and China to seek ways to make inroads.

"Attempts at diplomatic phishing will of course be aimed at France," Badie said.

But many doubted a significant shift by France, the oldest ally of the United States which largely sees eye to eye with Washington on key questions from the rise of China to the threat of Islamist extremism.

"I don't think that the submarine deal will torpedo the P3," said Richard Gowan, who follows the United Nations for the International Crisis Group.

"France is stuck with the Anglo-Saxons, even if it is a complicated relationship."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. The UN representative of Afghanistan's former regime was expected to defy the Taliban with an address Monday after the group requested its new foreign minister be allowed to speak instead. The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Monday requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi be allowed to "participate." The letter noted that Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan's UN envoy under Ashraf Ghani, who was ousted last month, "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.
WORLD
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
WORLD
The Independent

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence. Yet the U.N. is unlikely to take any meaningful action against Myanmar's new rulers because they have the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

As tensions between France and the United States simmered this week over an Indo-Pacific defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract, a French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer.At a ceremony Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, Gen. Philippe Lavigne took charge of Allied Command Transformation, where NATO does its strategic thinking, from Gen. Andre Lanata, who had led the center for three years. The handover cemented France’s place at the head of one of the military alliance's two strategic command centers, and NATO’s only headquarters in North...
MILITARY
Washington Post

E.U. tells Russia not to carry out cyberattacks as Germany heads for Sunday election

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has warned Russia against carrying out “malicious cyber activities” on the eve of elections in Germany that Berlin fears are being targeted by Kremlin-backed hackers. Hackers have tried to steal data and access the personal accounts of government officials, politicians, journalists and activists, Josep...
POLITICS
The Independent

Imran Khan paints Pakistan as victim of US ungratefulness

Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.In a prerecorded speech aired during the evening, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range of topics that included climate change, global Islamophobia and “the plunder of the developing world by their corrupt elites” — the latter of which he likened to what the East India Company did to India.It was for India's government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labeling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Leaders to UN: A warmer world is a more violent one, too

Using apocalyptic images, three presidents and seven foreign ministers warned Thursday that a warmer world is also a more violent one.At a ministerial meeting of the Security Council the officials urged the U.N.’s most powerful body to do more to address the security implications of climate change and make global warming a key part of all U.N. peacekeeping operations.The leaders and ministers pushing for more U.N. action said warming is making the world less safe, pointing to Africa s conflict-plagued Sahel region and Syria and Iraq as examples..Micheal Martin, Ireland’s president, who chaired the meeting, said climate change...
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#France#French#Un#The Un Security Council#The Security Council#British#Taliban#The General Assembly#Europeans#Islamist#State#Western#Sciences Po University#The European Union#The United Nations#Anglo Saxons
NBC News

Submarine feud showcases European anger as U.S. shifts focus to Asia

Thousands of miles away from the French fury, the recalled ambassadors and canceled galas, the United States’ nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia has received a far warmer welcome in parts of Asia. The dispute between Paris and Washington is about much more than the multibillion-dollar security pact announced by the...
WORLD
The Independent

Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

President Joe Biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as " the Quad” on Friday, wrapping up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries.Biden's meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia at the White House gives the U.S. president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy: turning greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what the U.S. sees as China’s coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering in the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Iraq
UN News Centre

UN chief appeals for countries to sign nuclear test-ban treaty

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday again urged eight key countries which have not yet signed or ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), to do so without delay. His request came in remarks to the latest conference to promote the treaty’s entry into force, which were delivered by UN High...
INDIA
Metro International

EU to attend U.S. trade meeting put in doubt by French anger

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Thursday that the inaugural meeting of the trade and technology council would go ahead as planned next week after it was put in doubt due to French anger over the scrapping of its $40 billion submarine contract with Australia. The commission, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
WRAL

Danes side with US against French criticism of defense deal

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark is siding with the United States in the dispute with its fellow EU member France over a major Indo-Pacific defense deal. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a newspaper interview that she wants to warn against turning “concrete challenges, which will always exist between allies, into something they should not be."
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy