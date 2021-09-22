Denise Annette Holmgren – Henning, MN

Denise Annette Holmgren, 77, of Henning passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. She was born to James and Eunice (Ceaser) Johnson May 29, 1944 in Wadena, MN. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up and attended school Wadena, MN. The family also had a cabin on East Battle Lake where they spent lots of time. In 1961 Denise married her high-school sweetheart, Douglas Rodney Hirschey in Wadena, MN. Together they had three children: Douglas, Michael and Deena. Later the couple divorced. August 11, 1977 she was united in marriage to David Ephraim Holmgren. The once family of four grew to a family of eight with the addition of three stepchildren: David, Daniel and Susette. Denise and her children moved to Amor, MN where they resided in the country. Later David and Denise built a barn on the 160-acre farm and started a dairy farm. Throughout the years she also cleaned houses and resorts. In 2008, Denise moved to Henning, MN where she lived up to her passing. Denise had many hobbies including gardening, she was an avid flower lover, reading, making homemade cards and crafting in general. She also loved animals and being around family and friends. Denise was never short on words – the coffee was always on and she loved being barefoot! Above all, her greatest passion was being a mother and a grandmother. When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she al-ways said “a mom”. Denise will always be remembered for her smile, her infectious laugh and the way she made others always feel welcomed and loved. Denise was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Rodney Hirschey; her second husband, David Ephraim Holmgren; her parents, James and Eunice Johnson. She is survived by her three children: Douglas (Lisa) Hirschey of Las Vegas, NV; Michael Hir-schey of Minneapolis, MN and Deena Foote of Fergus Falls, MN; six grandchildren: Shane Hirschey, Kel-vin Hirschey, Travis Hir-schey, Leah Hirschey, Austin Foote and Madison Foote; and her three siblings, Susan (Butch) Herzberg of Henning, MN; Connie (Larry) Lesnau of Menahga, MN and Robert (Julene) Johnson of Cold Spring, MN; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Honorary urn bearers in-clude her six grandchildren: Shane, Kelvin, Travis, Leah, Austin and Madison. Celebration of Life was September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Henning, MN. There was visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was at Amor Cemetery in Amor, MN following the service. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNilson.com.