No More McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys as We Know Them?

EASTSIDE — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar plans to serve white truffles starting October 1 through December 31. The restaurant has a three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing for $195 per person that includes Langhe Nebbiolo paired with a choice of carne battuta, a prime sirloin tartare with roasted hazelnuts, white truffle cream, and shaved white truffle or sformato di ricotta, a ricotta flan with pecorino, seasonal mushroom ragù, and shaved white truffle. Next comes Barbaresco with a choice of tagliatelle al burro and salvia, a flat ribbon pasta with butter, sage, and shaved white truffle or risotto al prosecco with prosecco risotto, mascarpone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and shaved white truffle, followed by Barolo with a choice of vitello reale, a sautéed veal scaloppine with butter, sage, fried egg, and shaved white truffles or berretto di costata di manzo, a prime rib cap with truffle potato purée, seasonal mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved white truffles. For dessert, gelato alla nocciola, a hazelnut gelato. For reservations, call 702-364-5300. [EaterWire]
