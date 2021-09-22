Raccoon found in Truxton Heights tests positive for rabies

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near the intersection of Spa Drive and Acton Road in the Truxton Heights Community in Annapolis.

The raccoon, which was found on September 20, has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat.

It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible.