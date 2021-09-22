CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Raccoon found in Truxton Heights tests positive for rabies

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTuGS_0c4VjfFt00

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near the intersection of Spa Drive and Acton Road in the Truxton Heights Community in Annapolis.

The raccoon, which was found on September 20, has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat.

It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
City
Annapolis, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Rabies#Cat#Fed
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy