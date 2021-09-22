CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former caregiver pleads not guilty to manslaughter

 5 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former employee of a Fargo memory care center has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and endangering a vulnerable adult in the death of a resident. Rachel Cooper, 59, is charged in the death of Gary Pearson, a retired businessman and radio station owner in Grafton.

