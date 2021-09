Paul Jason Kolacki of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 9, 2021. He was born December 2, 1959, the son of Dolores (Webber) and Eugene Kolacki. Paul was a native of Rochester, NY before recently moving to Ocala, FL in 2020 with his wife. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and served his country proudly. In 2019 he married his wife, Cheryl. Together the two shared many memories of love, happiness, and travel.