You will soon be seeing lots of new Shreveport police cars rolling on the streets. And they will not look like those of old. SPD is transitioning to black police cruisers. They have about 80 cars in the parking lot outside of Stage Works in downtown Shreveport. These Ford Interceptors are being outfitted with all the equipment needed to get them on the road. But that process takes time. TEECO does all of the outfitting for the cars and it takes about a day to do just one car. And some of the items needed are in short supply.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO