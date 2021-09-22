CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New report shows reason you keep receiving robocalls

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A looming deadline should finally force all U.S. phone companies to take stopping robocalls seriously. In 2019, Congress passed the TRACED Act, which mandated phone companies install caller ID verification to squash illegal robocalls by the end of June. However, only one-third of the largest mobile and home phone providers nationwide, combined with an even lower percentage among smaller telecommunications companies, have installed anti-robocall technology, even though that initial deadline has passed.

Tips on how you can stop the robocalls

Make the ringing stop! That’s what some advocates of the Pennpirg Education Fund are saying about those annoying robocalls. Members of the nonprofit said that the FCC is finally fighting back against spam calls while most phone companies aren’t. Meanwhile, a cyber security professor said that it takes you to...
