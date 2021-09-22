New report shows reason you keep receiving robocalls
PHILADELPHIA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A looming deadline should finally force all U.S. phone companies to take stopping robocalls seriously. In 2019, Congress passed the TRACED Act, which mandated phone companies install caller ID verification to squash illegal robocalls by the end of June. However, only one-third of the largest mobile and home phone providers nationwide, combined with an even lower percentage among smaller telecommunications companies, have installed anti-robocall technology, even though that initial deadline has passed.www.yourerie.com
Comments / 0