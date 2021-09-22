CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netflix Buys Rights To Roald Dahl’s Beloved Children’s Stories

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Netflix says it has acquired the rights to Roald Dahl’s stories and plans to create a “unique universe” of products based on them. The streaming giant said Wednesday it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC), which manages the rights to the late British author’s works. Netflix...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Looks Like a Box-Office Flop, but It Might Have Been a Streaming Hit

October promises to be the best month for box office since theaters reopened. After this weekend, it can’t come quickly enough. The disappointment of “Dear Evan Hansen,” and the absence of any other new wide releases, contributed to a $39 million weekend, the lowest domestic take in four months and 41 percent of the same weekend in 2019. (For context: That particular weekend was the weakest for September-December.) With the opening days of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” still included in our four-week rolling average of 2021, it falls to 61 percent compared to 2019. October should be...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Don’t Make Fun of Brian Robbins: Here’s Why Paramount’s Best Hope Is the Director of ‘Norbit’

On September 24, two weeks after her boss Jim Gianopulos lost his job as chairman and CEO of Paramount Studios to ViacomCBS president of Kids & Family Entertainment Brian Robbins, Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts followed suit. Two deeply respected executives, the best in the business, politely kicked to the curb. Of course, your greatest asset can just as easily be your biggest drawback; being “best in the business” can also make it impossible to succeed in the face of a massive paradigm shift like the one faced by ViacomCBS as it tries to create a competitive streaming platform...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Is Opening in Movie Theaters… and Your Living Room. Here’s Why That’s a Mistake (Column)

“Dune” has the potential to be the biggest movie of the year. But however well it does or does not do at the box office, it’s undeniably the biggest, grandest slice of movie in a long time. Big as in vast. As in images and sounds that fill the screen and fill the senses. Big as in: The movie transports you to the desert planet of Arrakis, and for 2 hours and 35 minutes you live there. So why would this overwhelmingly epic, visually spectacular, one-of-a-kind sci-fi popcorn movie be opening Oct. 22 on a television set near you? We know the...
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

Roald Dahl to Longcross: Inside Netflix’s Reverse British Invasion

It is no coincidence that Netflix’s most headline-grabbing acquisitions in recent years have both been U.K.-based properties: from the Roald Dahl Story Company, which owns the deceased author’s beloved stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” to the acquisition of “Kickass” creator Mark Millar’s comics publisher Millarworld in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roald Dahl
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Cnn#Tom And Jerry#Netflix Buys Rights#Rdsc#British#Bfg#Twits#The Chocolate Factory#Warnermedia#Cable News Network Inc
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’: Netflix Unveils Creepy New Location in Season 4 Teaser

Netflix offered up the most extensive look at Stranger Things 4 at a fan event Saturday. The 90-sceond teaser released during the event, which the streamer is calling “Tudum” after its two-note intro sound, took viewers inside the Creel house — which co-creator Matt Duffer called “a super important location” for the upcoming season. In keeping with the spoiler-averse nature of Matt Duffer and his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, however, there wasn’t a ton of context to the 90-second teaser. It opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four moves into a stately home, then follows a...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Emma Watts Out as Paramount Motion Picture Group President

Emma Watts is out as Paramount’s motion picture group president. Watts exits just over a year in the job, on the heels of her former Fox boss Jim Gianopulos — whose jaw-dropping ouster as Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO shook up Hollywood in early September. Gianopulos was replaced by Brian Robbins, the former head of Viacom’s Nickelodeon label. In a statement, Robbins said the studio had benefitted greatly from “the deep talents of Emma Watts who, among so many accomplishments, helped build a terrific team at the studio, facilitated overall deals with top-tier talent including John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, and shepherded...
MOVIES
Entrepreneur

Netflix (NFLX) Buys Roald Dahl Story Company, Expands Portfolio

Netflix NFLX recently announced that it has acquired Roald Dahl Story Company. The acquisition will add some world-famous characters to Netflix’s portfolio, including Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and The Twits. Markedly, renowned director duo Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston are working on a series based on...
BUSINESS
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl's catalog

LONDON — (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author's characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
Street.Com

Netflix to Buy Manager of Willy Wonka Creator Roald Dahl's Characters

Streaming entertainment titan Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report said Wednesday that it’s buying Roald Dahl Story Co. Roald Dahl Story manages the rights to the British fiction author Roald Dahl’s characters and stories. He lived from 1916 to 1990. “This acquisition builds on the partnership we started...
BUSINESS
tvweb.com

Extensive Roald Dahl TV Universe Planned as Netflix Buys Wonka Author's Entire Estate

Fans of Roald Dahl are about to see a host of new projects across numerous media platforms thanks to a new deal that has seen Netflix acquire the Roald Dahl Story Company, which will extend their current deal to cover the entire Dahl catalogue of novels, short stories and more. The two companied original made an agreement in 2018 that saw Netflix being given the option of adapting 16 titles as animations. In recent months, this has been extended to include a series set in the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and a movie version of Matilda: The Musical.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Netflix Gets the Golden Ticket to Roald Dahl’s Catalogue

Call it Netflix’s golden ticket — or maybe its goose that lays the golden egg? Regardless of your preferred Charlie and the Chocolate Factory metaphor, there’s a lot of money involved. The streamer announced it has bought the Roald Dahl Story Company, giving it ownership over the full catalogue of children’s literature. Netflix already has an animated series adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (from Taika Waititi and Zootopia writer Phil Johnston) and an adaptation of Matilda the Musical in the works, stemming from an earlier partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company. Dahl’s catalogue has been fruitful for adaptations over the years, also including titles like James and the Giant Peach, The Witches, The BFG, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. (In just the past 12 months, Timothée Chalamet has been cast in a Willy Wonka origin story and HBO Max released a new adaptation of The Witches.)
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy