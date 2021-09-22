Netflix Buys Rights To Roald Dahl’s Beloved Children’s Stories

Call it Netflix’s golden ticket — or maybe its goose that lays the golden egg? Regardless of your preferred Charlie and the Chocolate Factory metaphor, there’s a lot of money involved. The streamer announced it has bought the Roald Dahl Story Company, giving it ownership over the full catalogue of children’s literature. Netflix already has an animated series adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (from Taika Waititi and Zootopia writer Phil Johnston) and an adaptation of Matilda the Musical in the works, stemming from an earlier partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company. Dahl’s catalogue has been fruitful for adaptations over the years, also including titles like James and the Giant Peach, The Witches, The BFG, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. (In just the past 12 months, Timothée Chalamet has been cast in a Willy Wonka origin story and HBO Max released a new adaptation of The Witches.)
