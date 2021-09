Police responded to a disturbance between two men at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 27. One of the men was found at the nearby gas station from which he had called police. The man reportedly had cuts on his knees and elbows and told police he and a co-worker had been in a fight. The other person was located and gave police a similar account apart from who started the fight. Officers told the men the incident would be investigated and both would be contacted by police at a later date.

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO