Body Camera Footage Shows Bensalem Officers Rescuing Man From Smoke-Filled Apartment

Three Bensalem police officers were honored for their quick thinking that saved a man's life last month.

Officers Steve Ambs, Kenneth Branford, and Samuel Ladd talked about their experience in the Aug. 25 fire with Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub in a Facebook Live.

When the officers learned of a fire at the Bucks Meadows Apartments on Knights Road, they immediately concentrated their efforts on building five after noticing smoke coming from the structure.

They evacuated people from the surrounding buildings before heading into building five, which was dark and filling with smoke.

“When I ran up the steps, it was pitch black. We were able to shine a flashlight, and I saw the victim lying in the doorway, unconscious,” Officer Ambs said.

Because of the smoke, the officers mentioned they had to run outside first to get clean air before taking care of the man.

As captured on a body camera, the officers were able to climb up the stairs and carry the man to safety.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since improved and remains in stable condition, the DA's office said.

The officers escaped with no injuries and simply drank some water after exiting the building.

Officer Ambs mentioned he immediately went back on duty after the fire company arrived to put out the fire.

"The next call was an alarm at a local residence. I just remember trying to catch my breath as I was driving to that call," he said.

Calling them some of Bucks County's finest, DA Weintraub thanked the three officers for their service to the community.

"We are all very blessed to have each of you protecting us as we go about our lives."

