Cynthia Erivo drops both her debut album and a kids book

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Erivo has had quite the busy year, and spent a lot of time working and creating, which, in addition to her acting gigs, resulted in her debut album ‘Ch.1 Vs.1’ and a children’s book titled ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere.'

fremonttribune.com

