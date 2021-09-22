Cynthia Erivo drops both her debut album and a kids book

Therapists say that the only way to get over it is to go through it, not around it. Artists demonstrate this when they perform the alchemy of pain into art. And in Vulnerable AF, her debut collection of poetry, Tarriona "Tank" Ball invites you to experience her journey from heartbreak back to herself. For those who know her from her band Tank and the Bangas, where her musical and lyrical skills earned a Grammy nomination, it should come as no surprise that Ball's wordsmithing would find its way into the world of slam poetry and onto the written page. During this week's Pygmalion Festival, Ball will be doing double duty, offering C-U both sides of her extraordinary talent.

