CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MIKE STOBBE
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention convened on Wednesday to debate which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots and when -- a question that has proved more contentious than the Biden administration apparently expected. The meeting came days after a different advisory...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Booster#Covid#Americans#White House#Moderna Or#Johnson Johnson#Science Department#Ap
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Boosters, FDA Study Says

As many of us discovered over the last year, COVID vaccines come with their fair share of side effects, from headaches to swelling in your arm. These reactions are typically both more common and more intense following second vaccine doses, because "your immune system recognizes the virus spike protein from the first dose of the vaccine and mounts a stronger response," GoodRX reports. But while side effects are a normal sign that your body is building protection, intense vaccine reactions have deterred some from getting their shots. Now, experts are trying to determine whether or not side effects will be more common after a third dose.
HEALTH
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Best Life

This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
118K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy