Two Fake Cops Pull Over a Real Cop in Chicago, Illinois. Oops.

By Captain Jack
 5 days ago
That was the actual response that the REAL Chicago Police Officer gave the two "fake cops" that pulled him over. HuffPost. Just after midnight a Chicago cop was heading home after what I would bet, was a long and grueling shift. The officer was in the Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, when an unmarked white SUV that looked very similar to a police issued vehicle turned on it's lights and pulled the Chicago officer over.

who am I
5d ago

Maybe they were practicing when the police are totally defunded and gone, they will be good neighbors and watch over their neighborhood.

ChiPhiChi Crysalis
4d ago

This can be dangerous. Especially for women. They need to be caught. Fadt

Jarobi יהוה‎
5d ago

if they didn't have any guns I wonder what they were trying to do? Probably was drunk or high. 😅😂🤷🏾‍♂️

