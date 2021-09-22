CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday's game vs. Raiders with fractured ribs

By Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will miss Sunday’s game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday.

Flores said Tagovailoa is week to week. Backup Jacoby Brissett, who played most of last Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills , will start against the Raiders and be backed up by Reid Sinnett.

Original reports indicated Tagovailoa’s injury wasn’t serious and it would be a case of pain tolerance, but Flores said the team conducted additional tests later Monday that detected the extent of the damage suffered when hit by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa on Miami’s second series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhIvQ_0c4VgPu600
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped off of the field with a rib injury along with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores (right) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Doug Murray, AP

Flores said Tagovailoa is “in a lot of pain” and added, “Look, this is a tough kid. He wants to play. He’s actually trying to play and we’re just going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week-to-week from there.”

Flores declined to say whether Tagovailoa might land on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least three games.

“We’ve just got to see how he responds over the next days,” Flores said. “That’s not something that we’re really thinking about right now.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday's game vs. Raiders with fractured ribs

