Another Quarter of Growth for Kewanee Sales Tax Numbers

Sales tax numbers in Kewanee are up 22% over the same quarter of 2020. More good news in the sales tax collection for the City of Kewanee. The City of Kewanee saw sales tax numbers rise throughout 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and numbers continued to grow in the first quarter of 2021 as well. According to Mark Mikenas of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, the second quarter of 2021 is the largest quarter of sales tax on record for the City of Kewanee. Retail sales in Kewanee brick and mortar locations were $67.2 million. Category breakdowns: General Merchandise up 1%, Drinking & Eating Places up 26.9%, Apparel up 363%, Furniture and Appliances up 79.3%, Automotive and Service Stations up 34.5%, Drug stores and Small Retail up 82.3%. Food (groceries) were down 15%. Lumber/Building Supplies down 14%.